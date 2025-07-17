A 1902 photograph from The Strand Magazine reveals the fate of a poor tree that was straight-up strangled by its supposed BFF — a jungle creeper with apparently zero concept of boundaries.

This botanical murderer coiled itself around its host tree like a manosphere infliuencer, slowly tightening its grip until — poof! — no more tree. Just a massive vine spiral maintaining the shape of its victim.

Mr. C.S. Sargisson of Birmingham described it as "a striking example of tropical growth." Which is like calling Trump's face "a striking example of alternative bronzing."

The photo shows this murderer casually lounging on a chair for scale, as if it hadn't just committed the plant equivalent of a Ted Bundy date night.

And there it sits in The Strand's archives, a reminder that while we're all worried about artificial intelligence taking over, maybe we should keep an eye on those suspiciously friendly-looking vines in our garden.