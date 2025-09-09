Students create incredible typewriter art in 1937 film "Able to tick? Tick along"

In 1937, a group of Dutch students created remarkable art using only typewriters, as documented in the film "Able to tick? Tick along" by Polygon-Profilti (now part of the Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision). The footage shows students working intently in a classroom, crafting intricate images — from clowns and camels to portraits of children — using nothing but typewriter keystrokes on paper.

The video highlights exceptional works throughout, though I'm particularly drawn to its simplest piece: two cartoon figures near the end, facing each other with warm smiles. Now in the public domain, this charming illustration would work beautifully as a t-shirt design or album cover.

I'm curious about the instructor who taught this class and how long it took students to develop such precise typewriter artistry. A collected book of these drawings would be a fascinating historical document. Watching these students at work has inspired me to explore typewriter art myself.

