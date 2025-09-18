Cash is more important than national security in Trumpland

It's fine, everything is fine!

Let's not talk about the fact that the U.S. government is vying to undercut national security policy that China hawks are trying to push through for the sake of a 15% cut of NVIDIA's profits from selling artificial intelligence chips to China.

It's cool that China's leading Large Language Model, DeepSeek, in many ways, is well ahead of what the West has to offer, and is only being held back from further innovation by a shortage of microchips. Definitely don't put it together that the Chinese military just finished showing off some fancy artificial intelligence drones that can be deployed as wingmen for fighter pilots.

Let's go with a chyron that asks whether the Trump administration got enough coin from selling out the American people, instead.