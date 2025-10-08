China censors influencers who question work culture and traditional values

China's internet censors are targeting more than just political dissent — they're now going after bad vibes. A new campaign is purging social media of content that spreads "excessively pessimistic sentiment" or promotes ideas like "hard work is useless," as reported in The New York Times.

Chinese leaders believe the best way to deal with the problems of public malaise, economic uncertainty, youth disenchantment is by suspending accounts of bloggers and influencers who advocate for less work pressure or questioned the benefits of marriage and children.

"The internet is not a dumping ground for negativity," declared state broadcaster CCTV.

The cleanup extends beyond just deleting gloomy posts. Platforms have been ordered to root out commentary that uses isolated incidents to point to broader social problems — what censors call "malicious misinterpretation."

"The bugle has been sounded and all parties should act accordingly," warned the People's Daily, making clear that allowing pessimism to spread unchecked is no longer an option for China's social media influencers.

Previously:

• China orders mobile app stores to remove VPN apps