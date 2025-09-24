

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who holds no medical degree, no certification, or training of any kind, decided this week to lecture pregnant women online about Tylenol, autism, and Donald Trump. "They hate Trump more than they love their babies," she claimed, accusing women who take the common painkiller of "denying science." Actual doctors immediately disagreed.



Mace's commentary plays into the same conspiracy-laden narrative pushed by Trump about acetaminophen (the active ingredient in Tylenol), despite repeated assurances from medical authorities that the drug remains the safest option for pregnant women to manage fever and pain.

Doctors warn that spreading misinformation about Tylenol could endanger maternal and fetal health, as untreated high fevers in pregnancy pose proven risks. This dangerous disinformation campaign seems intended to villainize women and distract from Trump's ever-present Jeffrey Epstein problem.