"Why Can't We Be Friends?": an update on the statue Trump hates

The folks from The Secret Handshake Project have reached out once again. They received a new permit to reinstall the statue on the National Mall, repaired and renamed the statue, and then got jerked around.

Update on the Statue:

Yesterday we applied for and were APPROVED for a new "freedom of speech" permit to go into effect this afternoon in the same spot.

We re-obtained the statue, repaired it, and were in transit to the location when the permit was prematurely revoked without explanation by the Deputy Director of the NPS.

The location was full of city police, parks police, and other unmarked vehicles ready to jump into action were we to exercise the rights of our what we had been told was an approved permit.

In the end, we thought Trump was the guy INTO rebuilding old statues of racist relics, and – as a racist relic himself – assumed he would want to rebuild his own image. Not sure what changed?

Another side note: The original permit was called BEST FRIENDS FOREVER. After the statue was destroyed, we changed the name to WHY CAN'T WE BE FRIENDS?