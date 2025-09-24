Permitted Trump-Epstein statue smashed and removed without notice

Yesterday, we shared images of a statue placed on the National Mall that had been approved and granted a permit to remain in place until Sunday, the 28th. I was just informed by the artists, The Secret Handshake Project, that the artwork was destroyed in the middle of the night, with no notice, by US Park police.

In regard to your article: our permitted and approved statue was physically destroyed and removed by the Trump administration at 5:30 this AM.

We had a legal permit for the statue until Sunday at 8pm. We found out at the end of the day that some people within the parks department aka most likely the Trump administration were trying to find ways to say we were not in compliance. We were then told everything is okay and that if the administration decided to remove it we would have 24 hours notice to take it down ourselves.

Instead, they showed up in the middle of the night without notice and physically toppled the statue, broke it, and took it away.

This is a literal example of the trump administration toppling free speech when it has been legally permitted and approved because they are scared about whatever Trump is hiding in the Epstein files.

Here are a few pics of the destroyed statue and

I have video of them toppling it. You are welcome to use these quotes and the pics. Let me know if I can send you the video.

Thank you