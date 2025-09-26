The Book of Dreams and Ghosts: 78 strange tales of demons, ghosts, and poltergeists from Andrew Lang

The Book of Dreams and Ghosts (by Andrew Lang, posted here in its entirety on the Public Domain Review) brings together 78 unusual stories, ranging from a demon encounter in 17th-century Devon to a more modern poltergeist haunting in China. Lang balanced a deep curiosity about the mysterious with a naturally questioning mind. He offers commentary on each story, sometimes challenging eyewitness accounts and at other times critiquing the outright dismissal by scientists.

Lang's interest in ghosts and dreams began early in his life. He explains that he remembers being frightened by vivid images of ghostly figures, inspired by the gothic tales he read as a child. Even as he grew older, Lang never fully accepted or rejected the supernatural. In the preface to The Book of Dreams and Ghosts, he shares his view that ghosts could be hallucinations, or perhaps genuine psychic phenomena.

The stories span different places and eras, from ancient Assyria to the remote Scottish isles. Their titles have a gothic flair, like "The Dream That Knocked at the Door" and "The Hand of the Ghost That Bit." As the collection progresses, the tales shift from mildly curious to deeply unsettling. For anyone interested in the paranormal, this 19th-century classic offers a fascinating way to explore the unknown and maybe keep you awake at night.

See also: Billy Bragg tells a ghost story