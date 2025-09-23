This vintage 1920 Halloween book is full of party ideas, crafts, and spooky fun

Today, I stumbled upon this fantastic vintage Halloween book filled with crafts, decoration ideas, DIY costumes, and more. The book is called Dennison's Bogie Book for Halloween. It was written in 1920, but the activities inside look like so much fun to do this October.

The book is filled with beautiful illustrations demonstrating what the different craft ideas could look like. Some of the activities in the book include making spooky lanterns, decorating containers for party snacks with cute cats and skeletons, and a whole section on Halloween party games to play. I'm absolutely going to reference this cute book when I throw a Halloween party this year.

From The Public Domain Review:

"Decoration, costume and party suggestions from 1920 for the night of Halloween, that one time (according to the book) "of all the year when an opportunity is supposed to be given for looking into the future and having one's fate settled for the coming twelve months". Full of lots of handicraft tips on making that perfect spooky zone, as well as various party games (mostly involving blindfolds and choosing future loves) and a couple of ghost stories to read when midnight strikes. So.. "Why not invite your friends to a Hallowe'en party and join in the fun of trying some of the time-honored ways of finding out what the future holds in store?""

