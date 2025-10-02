Blobject design explained: smooth, rounded objects that feel alive

You may not realize it, but you are likely in close proximity to at least one blobject at this very moment. If you've never heard of a blobject before, you're not alone. I just learned what blobject is, and now I can't stop noticing them as I go about my day.

A blobject, according to Wikipedia, is "a design product, often a brightly coloured household object which has smooth curves and no sharp edges. The word is a portmanteau of 'blob' and 'object.' Blobjects can be made of any material in any size or scale for the home, office, car, or outdoors. Common materials used in fabricating blobjects are plastic (especially polycarbonate, polypropylene, or polyethylene), metal, and rubber, with the aim being to give a more organic and animate feel."

The origin of the term Blobject is a bit of a mystery, but it is often credited to either the designer-author Steven Skov Holt or the designer Karim Rashid. A "fluid and curvaceous form" is the defining feature of a blobject. A VW Beetle and an IMac G3 are examples of blobjects. I like how the shape of blobjects make these items feel like they came out of a cartoon world. I guess I'm a big fan of them, and would like to invite even more blobjects into my home.

See also: This is the era of the book blob