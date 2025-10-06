USPS driver shot by Amazon driver

A mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service was "shot in the face" by an Amazon driver on Friday, report local media, after what the postal inspector in Everett, Washington, described as "a small altercation." The mail carrier lives but is in intensive care; the Amazon driver is in jail.

Officers and medics received a call at around 12:50 p.m. to respond to the West Mall Place Apartments for reports of a shooting, according to police. … The mail carrier was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, according to Wiegand.

"Neighbors tell me an Amazon driver shot the USPS worker in a mailroom, then went to the front office and told them to call 911, reporter Jeremy Harris posted on social media. The incident occurred at a building at 9300 West View Drive, and the circumstances remain a mystery. Here's Komo News' segment:

Freightwaves offers an explanation courtesy of an unverified eyewitness:

"USPS workers don't let people in the area when they have the mailboxes open. The Amazon driver didn't particularly like that, they got into an argument, which escalated to a shoving match, which escalated to the Amazon driver shooting the USPS guy in the freaking eye!!! Then he sat there calmly and waited for the cops to show up and claimed self defense," a poster named Rich Ryan said on Facebook.

