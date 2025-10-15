Drew Struzan, master of the movie poster, dead at 78

Drew Struzan's gift for accurate likenesses and dazzling impressionistic compositions made his art perfect for Hollywood, and he created hundreds of famous paintings for movies. Struzan's death at 78 was announced on his Instagram page yesterday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that Drew Struzan has moved on from this world as of yesterday, October 13th," read the announcement, posted by his manager. "I feel it is important that you all know how many times he expressed to me the joy he felt knowing how much you appreciated his art."

Struzan suffered from Alzheimer's disease and stepped back from public life a few years ago, NPR reports. It added that Struzan's wife had confirmed his death.

Most famous are his posters for the Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies, but he so ably illustrated ensemble-cast adventures you might not know he created some less comfortable classics such as the art for John Carpenter's The Thing.

"The VHS covers that video store clerks would face out," wrote Patrick J. Regal in a 2015 retrospective.

A personal fave: