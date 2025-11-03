It's time to fall back. Again.

Some places in the world fell back chronologically yesterday. Whether you enjoyed an extra hour of sleep, some quiet time sipping coffee in bed, or whatever your Sunday looked like, here's to embracing that extra hour.

And as a little food for thought: time is a construct, and some say that construct is a flat circle.

The Stoics believed the universe is smashed to pieces and put back together again repeatedly. Each reset brings a fresh start—our ancestors emerging from the sea, discovering fire, and eventually inventing Pizza Pockets. Life's cycles will see you learning to drive, facing conflicts, welcoming children, or experiencing heartbreaks (like me, enduring love and loss yet again).

Saint Augustine had a different view—he thought eternal repetition was incompatible with a truly blessed soul. Nietzsche explored the idea of Eternal Return, where reliving both your worst and best moments might balance out existence. Imagine revisiting your first kiss just as you relive your most difficult day.

But maybe Rust Cohle was wrong. Perhaps life isn't an endless loop of repetition. Like Pyotr Demyanovich Uspensky suggested, it might be possible to break free from the cycle. We can change. Being born flawed doesn't mean we have to stay that way. Sadness can give way to joyful surprises—like finally mastering that perfect Yorkshire pudding.

Here's to new cycles, fresh starts, and moments worth savoring.