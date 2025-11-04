This website makes complex machines surprisingly easy to understand

The other day, I had fun exploring a website called Animagraffs, which teaches about how various gadgets and machines work through 3D animated explainer videos. There's also a YouTube channel for Animagraffs if you prefer to watch the videos there.

The Animagraffs videos are created by Jake O'Neal. My favorite thing about these videos is how they explain each topic in such a simple, to-the-point, yet captivating way. Here's an Animagraffs video about how a jet airliner works.

The videos, such as the one about the jet airliner, show an X-ray view animation of the machine being explained. Different parts are highlighted as they're discussed, making it easy to understand precisely what is being covered. I enjoy the deep dive these videos take on their topics. I had to wait around in the doctor's office the other day, and watching Animagraffs with headphones made the time go by much faster.

