The sheer catharsis of beating someone up in your mind

Who among us isn't a badass in our own mind? Who hasn't watched a Mission: Impossible movie and thought, "I could totally do that"? If you've ever pictured yourself unleashing your totally real kung fu skills you totally have on an annoying person in your life (and don't lie, you have), the new Tom Cardy joint is for you.

Among all the newfangled Internet comedy musicians vying for Weird Al's crown, I'd rank him at the top, if only for how painfully relatable all of his songs are. Every line of Mind Fight feels like something he's genuinely gone through (and you more than likely have too!)

Bonus points for the surprisingly slick "fake mobile game ad" aesthetic of the music video. 3D animation is hard, guys.