A visual history of Soviet anti-religious artwork

Inspired by Marx's aphorism that "Religion is the opium of the people," the USSR commissioned a wealth of anti-religious artwork, much of it very clever and striking. A new book called Godless Utopia: Soviet Anti-Religious Propaganda , edited by Roland Elliott Brown, Damon Murray and Stephen Sorrell collects the most striking examples of the form. The Guardian has a tremendous gallery of excerpts from the book.

The second book in Martha Well's 'Murderbot Diaries' is wonderful In Artificial Condition, Martha Well’s soap opera loving rogue security AI remains cantankerous and awesome. Murderbot is an AI security robot with a busted autonomy regulator. So long as they can keep the regulator a secret, they can remain fully aware and independent. Mostly they want to watch soap operas. Soap operas and to be […] READ THE REST

Publisher cans Naomi Wolf book about homosexuality in Victorian England Naomi Wolf’s formerly forthcoming book, “Outrages”, is about the emergence of homosexuality as a concept and its criminalization in 19th-century England. When review copies went out, though, a serious problem emerged for its claim that many gay men were sent to the gallows by Victorian judges: they were alive after their supposed executions. Wolf had […] READ THE REST

This self-cleaning toilet brush sanitizes after every use Most of us don’t think about our toilet brush any more than we need to, and why would we? It’s gross. But frankly, that’s why most brushes – and therefore most toilets – are filled with even more bacteria and germs than we might think. Luckily, the LUMI Self-Sanitizing Toilet Brush & Base is here […] READ THE REST

Learn how to build apps for iOS 13 with the help of this elite training If you’re just jumping into app development for Apple’s devices, you’ve picked a heady time. The new iOS 13 has a ton of new features: A versatile SwiftUI language, a boosted role for Siri and a more robust Photos app, just to name a few. And if you’re making the transition from iOS 12? Get […] READ THE REST