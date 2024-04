This DIY mutant Furby by Evan and Katelyn is far more futuristic and terrifying than the original 1998 Furby model.

This spin on the beloved toy combines the original Furby body with a mechanical dog-like robot body that can run around. It can even stand on its hind legs and walk backwards.

I adore this bizarre invention. I also think it may need an exorcism.

