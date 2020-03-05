Britons disappointed by post-Brexit passports not actually being blue

Britons were told that leaving the European Union would allow them to go back to using traditional "blue" passports instead of the supposedly EU-mandated brown ones. One of the stranger lies of Brexit (the EU "harmonized" passport designs but Britain could have had blue ones if it wanted) it's now falling in on itself, because the new passports are actually black. It turns out the traditional "blue" passports were always black, but as Marshall McLuhan said the English remember nothing. Now everyone's angry again.
The Home Office, which issues the passports, claims it is "close to, if not exactly" Pantone 5395C, listed as "Dark Navy" by the color company.
Isn't black cooler than blue anyway? They're TACTICAL passports.
Post-Brexit, Google plans to move UK user accounts out of the control of European Union privacy regulators, and will place them under U.S. jurisdiction instead, where privacy protections are weaker, reports Joseph Menn at Reuters.
In the early 1800s, agents working for Thomas Bruce of Scotland, the 7th Earl of Elgin, conveniently “removed” about half of the remaining marble statues from the Parthenon, as well as a few other Greek sculptures, and brought them back to Britain in the name of art history cultural preservation colonialism. Bruce claimed to have […]
Last year, the EU adopted the incredibly controversial Copyright Directive (it passed by only five votes, and afterwards 10 MEPs said they'd got confused and pushed the wrong buttons!): now, EU member states have to create rules that require online platforms to filter all user-generated content and block it if it matches a secret, unaccountable […]
