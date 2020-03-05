Britons disappointed by post-Brexit passports not actually being blue

Britons were told that leaving the European Union would allow them to go back to using traditional "blue" passports instead of the supposedly EU-mandated brown ones. One of the stranger lies of Brexit (the EU "harmonized" passport designs but Britain could have had blue ones if it wanted) it's now falling in on itself, because the new passports are actually black. It turns out the traditional "blue" passports were always black, but as Marshall McLuhan said the English remember nothing. Now everyone's angry again.

There is some right Emperors New Clothes going on with this 'blue' passport that actually looks black https://t.co/Nb4eRJkz0I — Smith (@AnotherSmith909) March 2, 2020

The Home Office, which issues the passports, claims it is "close to, if not exactly" Pantone 5395C, listed as "Dark Navy" by the color company.

Isn't black cooler than blue anyway? They're TACTICAL passports.