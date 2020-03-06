The number of people around the world who are infected with the new coronavirus is close to 100,000 as of Friday, according to global health officials.
In the United States, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 226 in 19 states, including 12 deaths.
The virus that causes the potentially deadly respiratory illness COVID-19 has now infected people in about 90 countries.
On Friday, the first cases were reported in the Netherlands and Cameroon.
From the Associated Press's roundup of the disease spread on Friday:
The head of the U.N.’s food agency, the World Food Program, warned of the potential of “absolute devastation” as the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East. (...)
And in the United States, more than 230 cases were stirring anxiety around the country, nowhere more than its northwestern corner in Washington state, where officials are so concerned about having space to care for the sick they were expected to close a $4 million deal Friday to take over a roadside motel.
(...)
The 100,000 figure of infections — likely to be passed on Friday — is largely symbolic, but a milestone nonetheless. Other major outbreaks in recent decades, including SARS and MERS, affected far fewer people but had a higher mortality rate.
More at AP.
[image of the coronavirus via CDC]
Impeached and manifestly corrupt U.S. president President Donald John Trump on Friday signed the $8.3-billion Coronavirus response funding bill before leaving the White House for golf or whatever.
• Criminals are tricking people who want to buy protective masks In the United Kingdom, vulnerable people who are afraid of coronavirus have lost more than 800,000 british pounds ($1 million in US dollars) to coronavirus scams in the last month.
