/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:51 am Fri Mar 6, 2020

Look at this colossal math blunder on MSNBC

Maybe being on live TV and having to put on a good show short circuits part of your brain. That's the only way I can think of to explain why Brian Williams and his guest didn't stop to think for a second how ludicrous it was to accept a tweet at face value claiming that Michael Bloomberg spent over $1,000,000 per person living in the United States on his presidential bid.

As for the original tweeter? She has been informed of her mistake: