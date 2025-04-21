Crank 90s with Darth Jar Jar in Fortnite's Star Wars crossover

Fortnite and Disney have announced a month-long Star Wars crossover, featuring Mandalorians, Cuddle Team Wookie, and of course, Darth Jar Jar.

Fortnite's Star Wars seems to be more closely aligned with LEGO Star Wars than with the lightside of the movie and TV canon. On the Star Wars blog and at Star Wars Celebration, held in Japan this year, a series of events will take place from May 2nd through June 7th, blasting the Fortnite Island.

Each week will have a different overarching theme: Imperial Takeover – May 2, 2025

The Pull of the Force – May 8, 2025

Mandalorian Rising – May 22, 2025

Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29, 2025

Death Star Sabotage – June 7, 2025 The five-part saga will lead up to an in-game narrative live event that will surely have players feeling like they've got the fate of the whole galaxy in their hands. Star Wars

I have found the current season of Fortnite to be one of the most boring in a long time. I don't enjoy the weapons or the map. I hope this brings something back to the game, but it doesn't seem likely.

