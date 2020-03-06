/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:13 am Fri Mar 6, 2020

This researcher learned how "triangulation fraud" works when she bought a used Nespresso machine

Nina Kollars is a professor at the Naval War College inside the Strategic and Operational Research Department. Here she is at DEF CON 27 explaining how she learned about triangulation fraud when she started buying Nespresso pods on eBay at a discount. Not only did she get the pods, she also received a new Nespresso machine worth $280. It sounds like a good deal, right? As you'll learn as Kollars tells her fascinating story, it wasn't a great deal -- it was a scam.

[via Dooby Brain]