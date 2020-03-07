To Be or Knot to Be: The Museum of Everyday Life seeks submissions for its new exhibition

What to call residents of each US state See below. Yes, the U.S. Government Publishing Office Style Manual refers to residents of Hawaii as “Hawaii residents.” This change occurred last year thanks to Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) who pushed for clarification that not everyone who lives in Hawaii is a Native Hawaiian. After about a dozen arguments about what to call residents of […] READ THE REST

Vardø, the witch capital of Norway Chelsea G. Summers’ beautiful article about a beatiful place recalls its ugly history: the murder of 91 “witches” in Vardø, Norway, part of a century-long persecution against which the Salem witch trials pale in comparison. There’s no easy way to describe Vardø’s extreme, compelling weirdness. It’s hard to believe that Vardø once held a population […] READ THE REST

British place-names generated by a neural net Dan Hon (perfecting earlier work by Tom Taylor) trained an AI on the vast corpus of British place names, then set it loose. The results are amazing, illustrative of an uncannily human humor seemingly at work, something you’d never get from the standard syllable-randomizing place name generators of yore. “There aren’t as many cocks as […] READ THE REST

