The Greenfield Money Tree is not your average ATM. Located in Greenfield, Massachusetts, this unique cash dispenser is embedded into a fiberglass tree, which was created by Becky Caplice in 2008.

The tree featured hidden animal carvings, which look like fun to search for as they look pretty camouflage into the tree.

I wouldn't feel as annoyed about paying that darn ATM fee if my local ATM looked like a tree and had an animal themed search and find component to it.