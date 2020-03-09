The great coronavirus toilet paper shortage of 2020

Sign of the times. Unfortunately for the people hoarding toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak, toilet paper does absolutely nothing to protect you from coronavirus.
Photo captured by @kyleivanblake via IMGUR.
Sign of the times. Unfortunately for the people hoarding toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak, toilet paper does absolutely nothing to protect you from coronavirus.
Photo captured by @kyleivanblake via IMGUR.
Penalties include fines as high as $500,000 as well as jail time of up to a year.
The CDC created a website to make it easy to keep track of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., but it hasn’t been updated in several days and is stuck at the count from late last week, with 11 deaths and 161 infections. In fact, nearly twice this number are dead with more than 500 […]
Airlines around the world are suspending flights or changing services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. From Reuters, here is the list of which airlines are doing what in terms of reduced or halted flight service as a result of the outbreak.
From outlines to lists to freeform scrawl that tumbles and twists its way across a page, everybody’s got their own style for taking notes. That style often comes from years of scholastic and professional arenas, refining the process for retaining key information that works best for you. And, as you probably learned from borrowing your […]
First off, we wanted to give you one last reminder that we’re holding on to an iPhone 11, a pair of AirPods and a Belkin wireless charging pad, all with your name on them. They’re free — and they’re just waiting for you to make a move. All you’ve gotta do is enter the iPhone […]
In an age where blockbuster MMOs and aggressive action-adventure games dominate the landscape, there’s always something to be said for smart, atmospheric, slow-burn gaming that truly forces players to stretch their minds rather than their firepower to notch a victory. That’s why the sci-fi themed, first-person puzzler Lightmatter has already started building a following as […]