Enjoy this ASMR video "Testing You For Coronavirus"

Frissons and solid information about coronavirus at the same time. What more could you ask for?

Owner of a 7-Eleven arrested for selling homemade hand sanitizer that burned kids' skin Manisha Bharade (47) of New Jersey was arrested this week on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and deceptive business practices. Bharade, owner of a 7-Eleven, is accused of selling a homemade spray sanitizer from her convenience store that caused skin burns on four children who used her product. From RLS Media: The […] READ THE REST

Coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, WHO says “Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death”-@DrTedros The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. READ THE REST

