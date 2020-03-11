/ Xeni Jardin / 9:36 am Wed Mar 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was today sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman victim, and rape in the third degree involving another.

About Weinstein's sentence, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said, "We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice."

The silence breakers on Weinstein's 23-year sentence: "Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist. He is going to jail – but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."

Weinstein's lawyer, who previously said she was never sexually assaulted “because I would never put myself in that position,” calls her client's 23-year prison sentence "obnoxious" and "obscene."