Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

Image: Shutterstock Image: Shutterstock

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was today sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman victim, and rape in the third degree involving another.

About Weinstein's sentence, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said, "We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice."

The silence breakers on Weinstein's 23-year sentence: "Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist. He is going to jail – but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."

Weinstein's lawyer, who previously said she was never sexually assaulted “because I would never put myself in that position,” calls her client's 23-year prison sentence "obnoxious" and "obscene."

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno says the sentence handed down to him in New York is "obscene" and "obnoxious" pic.twitter.com/jwRJUYs2pI — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 11, 2020

Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes, a stunning downfall for a Hollywood mogul whose abuse of women ignited #MeToo https://t.co/HXi0EyQiMi — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2020

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his February conviction of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The following is a statement from 24 #silencebreakers in response: pic.twitter.com/6LhmIhDaMz — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) March 11, 2020

Attorney Arthur Aidala said Harvey Weinstein will likely spend his time at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in New York, which he said has a hospital https://t.co/3vHWKb7jyC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2020

The Harvey Weinstein walker schtick was one of the grossest theatrical displays I’ve ever seen and makes his 23 year sentence that much sweeter. pic.twitter.com/HVgdJIVJ0a — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 11, 2020

NEW: Statement from TIME'S UP leader: "The trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong—we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace." https://t.co/htZSrF3gYL pic.twitter.com/VQJjD3WrWZ — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020

NEW: Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance on Harvey Weinstein's sentencing: "We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice." https://t.co/BUCI3zzg8s pic.twitter.com/X9479XoEVB — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape & sexual assault. After Weinstein's conviction two weeks ago, his former assistant & accuser @rowena_chiu told #Newsnight hearing the verdict was "overwhelming" 👉 https://t.co/WafpYC6Sxl pic.twitter.com/4cYctBCxGr — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape https://t.co/2MxZV7vg3D pic.twitter.com/IDWHSK2lKw — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2020