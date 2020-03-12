/ Xeni Jardin / 1:07 pm Thu Mar 12, 2020

Coronavirus crash: The Dow had its worst day since 1987, plunging about 10%

Dow's 4th-worst loss in history

“The Dow had its worst day since 1987, plunging about 10%, despite moves by the Fed and ECB to calm markets,” the WSJ reports at the end of a grim trading day Thursday.

The 10 percent drop is the worst since 1987's Black Monday.

Benchmarks fell more than 8% as the S&P and Nasdaq joined the Dow in new bear-market territory.

From the WSJ:

The U.S. stocks sell-off that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market continued at a furious pace Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to deeply harm global growth.

The S&P 500 shed more than 7% shortly after the opening bell, sending that index into bear market territory and triggering a 15-minute halt in trading. The drop marked the second time this week that a rarely-used circuit breaker was triggered.