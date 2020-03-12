Coronavirus crash: The Dow had its worst day since 1987, plunging about 10%

Dow's 4th-worst loss in history
“The Dow had its worst day since 1987, plunging about 10%, despite moves by the Fed and ECB to calm markets,” the WSJ reports at the end of a grim trading day Thursday.
The 10 percent drop is the worst since 1987's Black Monday.
Benchmarks fell more than 8% as the S&P and Nasdaq joined the Dow in new bear-market territory.
From the WSJ:
The U.S. stocks sell-off that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market continued at a furious pace Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to deeply harm global growth.
The S&P 500 shed more than 7% shortly after the opening bell, sending that index into bear market territory and triggering a 15-minute halt in trading. The drop marked the second time this week that a rarely-used circuit breaker was triggered.
Disneyland Park and California Adventures in Anaheim, California today said it will close on March 14 through at least the end of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing “the COVID-19 public health threat,” the NCAA is canceling March Madness and all other winter and spring men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments amid a growing coronavirus pandemic.
Having inspired a stock market sell-off and widespread panic with a bizarre, lie-filled speech last night, Trump is at it again today with the coronavirus blunders.
