Coronavirus crash: The Dow had its worst day since 1987, plunging about 10%

Dow's 4th-worst loss in history

“The Dow had its worst day since 1987, plunging about 10%, despite moves by the Fed and ECB to calm markets,” the WSJ reports at the end of a grim trading day Thursday.

The 10 percent drop is the worst since 1987's Black Monday.

Benchmarks fell more than 8% as the S&P and Nasdaq joined the Dow in new bear-market territory.

From the WSJ:

The U.S. stocks sell-off that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market continued at a furious pace Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to deeply harm global growth. The S&P 500 shed more than 7% shortly after the opening bell, sending that index into bear market territory and triggering a 15-minute halt in trading. The drop marked the second time this week that a rarely-used circuit breaker was triggered.

It's so bad, stock traders are touching their faces again.https://t.co/Os5WXDoLID — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) March 12, 2020

*DOW AVERAGE FALLS 10% IN BIGGEST ROUT SINCE 1987'S BLACK MONDAY — Mike Nizza (@mikenizza) March 12, 2020

LIVE: @NBCNews Special Report: Dow closes down 10% amid coronavirus impacts and concerns. https://t.co/4yPZVMlYEi — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2020

BREAKING:

*DOW AVERAGE FALLS 10% IN BIGGEST ROUT SINCE 1987'S BLACK MONDAY *CANADA'S S&P/TSX PLUNGES 12% IN BIGGEST DECLINE SINCE 1940 — Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) March 12, 2020

The Dow just crashed 10% in one day, the fourth-worst loss in history The other three were Black Monday in 1987 and a couple of slightly worse days in 1929 — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) March 12, 2020