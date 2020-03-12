Pro basketball player who jokingly touched reporters' microphones tested positive for COVID-19

Rudy Gobert, who plays for Utah Jazz, tested positive for COVID-19. This is sad news, made worse by the fact that two days before his diagnosis, he was filed intentionally touching reporters' microphones after an interview.

From People:

While meeting in an interview room, instead of a locker room, as part of the league’s response to the outbreak, Gobert, 27, made a point to touch reporters’ microphones and recorders in an exaggerated manner during a pregame interview on Monday, seemingly a joke at the league’s cautiousness.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Gobert can be seen getting up from his seat after an interview. As he begins to leave the room, the athlete turns around to wipe his hands on the mouthpiece of several microphones attached to a podium before leaving the room.