After Eight Years on Boing Boing...The JOHN WILCOCK Comic Concludes!

JOHN WILCOCK: A Smoke Bomb at The Anarchist Cookbook Press Conference Thank you for reading — After eight years on Boing Boing, the John Wilcock story will conclude next week! — From John Wilcock, New York Years, by Ethan Persoff and Scott Marshall — (See all Boing Boing installments) READ THE REST

JOHN WILCOCK: The Story Behind Interview Magazine — TWO WILCOCK COMICS REMAIN UNTIL THE SERIES CONCLUDES! — From John Wilcock, New York Years, by Ethan Persoff and Scott Marshall — (See all Boing Boing installments) READ THE REST

JOHN WILCOCK: Writing 'The Autobiography and Sex Life of Andy Warhol' John Wilcock’s foray into biography, documenting many of the Factory personas — in what is largely considered the first critical assessment of Andy Warhol and his entourage — From John Wilcock, New York Years, by Ethan Persoff and Scott Marshall. (See all Boing Boing installments) READ THE REST

