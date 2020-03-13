/ Persoff and Marshall / 8:45 am Fri
    • After Eight Years on Boing Boing...The JOHN WILCOCK Comic Concludes!

    John Wilcock conclusion, by Ethan Persoff and Scott Marshall

    By Persoff and Marshall

    And we're done! We (along with John, who loved that this was serialized) would like to thank everyone on Boing Boing, and all readers, for following this story over the pace of a page or two every month. The obvious question: What's next? Answer: There will be a Kickstarter -- likely around June -- to fund a complete volume, along with extensive notes and extras. Why, it's the perfect addition to any academic library, hip comic book shelf, counterculture gift, or journalism course syllabus worth its Real News salt, naturally! You can follow on Twitter for info (Scott or Ethan) -- You can also follow this project's Kickstarter profile. Additionally, we're aware of the many of you who have purchased a Book One of the series. Your patience and support will not be ignored! We'll have a Book Two available in the Kickstarter, along with a Complete Volume (Books One and Two together). In the meantime, here's an ad for Book One - Get one before it's gone - Genuine thanks, Ethan and Scott.

