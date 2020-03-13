Husband and wife team proudly reselling sanitizers and wipes at quadruple prices

A Toronto Star article profiles married couple Manny Ranga and Violeta Perez, who drive around to Costcos and load their pickup with hand sanitizer bottles and disinfectant wipes, then resell the items on Amazon at quadruple the purchase price. They claim to have made over $100,000 so far by gouging.
From the article:
The couple say they’ve made a bundle in the past three weeks hitting up every Costco store in the region each day, buying up as many Lysol wipes and liquid cleaners as they can — spending thousands of dollars at a time — and then reselling them, mostly on Amazon, to private individuals and companies.
...
Ranga, 38, said one six-pack of wipes that goes for $20 at Costco can fetch four times that online. (A check of Amazon on Thursday showed that a six-pack was going for $89 under their seller name “Violeta & Sons Trading Ltd.”)
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland urges you to put your hand on that television set and he, or rather Jesus, will cure you of COVID-19. Amen.
“Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time,” the company said on Twitter: Model earnings will remain untouched, this is coming straight from Pornhub’s share. Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you! pic.twitter.com/8ckeikKKnv — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March […]
From Politico: The U.S. government proclamation initiating the ban targets 26 European countries that comprise a visa-free travel zone known as the Schengen Area. The United Kingdom, which is home to Trump Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links, and Ireland, which is home to another Trump-branded hotel and golf course at Doonbeg, do not participate […]
If you shoot videos for your business or just for fun, it’s practically inevitable that you’ll eventually start wanting to up the production values. For most vlog style videos, it’s not like you need Star Wars-level special effects or anything. But even trying to change out your background digitally with a simple green-screen effect requires […]
Ever since their debut in 2016, the audio world has been chasing Apple’s AirPods. Launched with all the cache of a major Apple product along with its obvious integration with iPhones and iPads and these earbuds were essentially the tech equivalent of a rich kid born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But the […]
If numbers and data science are all just a big mystery to you, think of today’s data scientists as modern-day versions of the old California gold rush prospectors panning the water. They’d sift through virtual mountains of soil, gravel and loads of various river debris, all in search of the tiniest fleck of valuable gold […]