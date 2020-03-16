Enjoy this marble race

I ended up supporting a particular marble, emotionally investing in its success, then being sickeningly disappointed upon its inevitable defeat, by a different marble. They call this "Marbula One" racing, with a marble rally series to go with it.
The MarbleLympics dodecathlon just concluded, but the real excitement came in the 11th round, an underwater marble race that encompassed the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
After 22 episodes, Ben Tardif has completed his masterful mini golf marble run, and it was worth the wait.
YouTuber Murmiland, aka Ortwin Grüttner, created this one-of-a-kind rafting-themed marble run that takes nearly 3 minutes from start to finish. Follow one yellow marble in a sea of green glass marbles as they cascade down the carved wooden path. Lots of nifty little features.
