/ Mark Frauenfelder / 12:05 pm Mon Mar 16, 2020

Stag beetle throws girlfriend out of tree

Image: Needpix

The BBC reports that a stag beetle threw his girlfriend from the top of a 25-meter tree. He is alleged to have assaulted number of other a male stag beetles earlier in the day before throwing his partner out of the tree. It's not clear whether or not the female survived the fall.