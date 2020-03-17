Unaware of widespread coronavirus, Big Brother contestants wonder why they don't have a live audience

The world drastically changed in just the last month and a half over COVID-19. But while restaurants have shuttered, schools have closed, toilet paper has become a priceless commodity, and the stock market plummeted at a pace never seen before, none of this fazed the contestants on television's "reality" show Big Brother -- because until just a day or two ago, reality hadn't reached their carefully monitored sets.

Here they are on March 14, on Canada's Big Brother, wondering why there wasn't a live audience during their eviction episode:

this bit of canadian Big Brother where housemates have no idea why there wasn't a live audience crowd at evictions. this is what has finally tipped me over the edge pic.twitter.com/jqneBgp206 — Amitai (@taitoush) March 14, 2020

Apparently, after this clip was shared on Twitter, Big Brother had a change of heart. According to Mashable:

On Monday, a couple of days after a clip of Big Brother Canada housemates discussing the lack of a live audience was shared on Twitter, the show released a statement to clarify that contestants have now been "provided a thorough update on the domestic and international status of COVID-19." "In addition to having been in isolation for more than three weeks, the production has a resident doctor who has assessed and determined that no houseguests have exhibited any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19," reads the statement. "In light of the extremely unique situation regarding COVID-19, the houseguests were each provided a letter from home and remain in the Big Brother house at their own will."

Meanwhile, the contestants on Promi Big Brother in Germany still don't know, but will Tuesday night. According to Mashable:

On Monday, Promi Big Brother (the version of the show that airs in Germany) announced that it will be informing contestants of the news during a live show, due to broadcast on Tuesday night. SAT.1, the channel that airs Promi Big Brother, said it reached the decision after consulting with contestants' families. Although coronavirus was in the news when contestants entered the house on Feb. 6, it was nowhere near as widespread as it is now. Cases in Germany were still in the tens, while the numbers are now not far off 5,000.

So much for the reality of reality shows.