/ Carla Sinclair / 9:34 am Tue Mar 17, 2020

Watch: Panicked toilet paper hoarders get in physical fight with another customer who wants just one pack

Shop for toilet paper at your own risk! With the new coronavirus still on the rise, most people in half-empty supermarkets have been polite and considerate with one another. But when it comes to toilet paper (of all things!), sometimes things get ugly. Rather than just share some toilet paper with another customer who is asking for just one pack, these frenzied hoarders push and hit her and try to make out with an overflowing cartful of the stuff. Luckily the store employees take charge and restore some order. But we don't get to see how the toilet paper is finally distributed.