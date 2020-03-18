Astrobrights sells 89gm tactical paper by the ream [Amazon] for those of us with a pressing need for large amounts of stealthy milspec cellulose-lignin sheeting in standard workplace dimensions.
P.S. The Uniball Signo Broad is the best white pen.
MORE: Actually tactical paper.
My red Swingline stapler has been sparking joy since 2008, but if you don’t care about the color, this black version is just on Amazon. At that price, you won’t be tempted to set your building on fire should someone take it from you.
The business end of KOKUYO Beetle Tips highlighter looks a bit like a rhinoceros beetle’s horns, hence the name. Three-way refers to the fun you’ll have with the highlighter when you make three different kinds of marks with it. Amazon sells a colorful 5-pack for . [via]
Designers Assia Quetin and Catherine Denoyelle created this ingenious sticky note desk accessory inspired by the beloved abstract artist Piet Mondrian. “Monde Riant” is €13.75 from PA Design. Of course it reminds me of pastry chef Caitlin Freeman’s wonderful Mondrian Cake below. (Recipe in Freeman’s book Modern Art Desserts.)
