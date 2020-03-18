/ Rob Beschizza / 7:04 am Wed Mar 18, 2020

Tactical paper

Astrobrights sells 89gm tactical paper by the ream [Amazon] for those of us with a pressing need for large amounts of stealthy milspec cellulose-lignin sheeting in standard workplace dimensions.

P.S. The Uniball Signo Broad is the best white pen.

