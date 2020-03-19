In secret meeting 3 weeks ago, Intelligence Chairman told rich and powerful people to prepare for pandemic

On Feb. 27 while Trump was telling the public, "It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle. It will disappear," U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was telling a small coterie of his rich constituents in a private meeting that the world was about to get slammed by something "akin to the 1918 pandemic":

"There's one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history," he said, according to a secret recording of the remarks obtained by NPR. "It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic." ... But despite his longtime interest in biohazard threats, his expertise on the subject, and his role as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr did not warn the public of the government actions he thought might become necessary, as he did at the luncheon on Feb. 27.

Everyone who was at that meeting should be investigated by the SEC for potential insider trading.

