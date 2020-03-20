More than half of Americans actually think Trump is handling coronavirus well

Sure, he pretended it was all a "Democrat hoax" for the last 2 months; neglected to do anything but downplay the virus for those 2 months; repeatedly used the pandemic as an excuse for anti-Asian racism; and brought his own precious economy to a grinding halt as unemployment reached record highs.

But according to a new ABC News / Ipsos poll, 55 percent of Americans think that President Trump is doing a good job with the COVID-19 outbreak.

JUST IN: 55% of Americans approve of Pres. Trump's management of the coronavirus crisis, compared to 43% who disapprove, according to new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/oNg6ZipDN2 pic.twitter.com/yVcGO0CpbD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 20, 2020

Political Polls / Survey USA presents similar results:

Do you approve or disapprove of way President Donald Trump is handling COVID-19, the Coronavirus? Among Republicans:

Approve 90%

Disapprove 6% Among Independents:

Approve 48%

Disapprove 38% Among Democrats:

Approve 24%

Disapprove 68%@surveyusa 3/18-19https://t.co/fmvn6vH2uv https://t.co/v8Z2D0LB9t — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) March 20, 2020

I'd like to see ol' Donny wriggle his way out of this one, nevertheless, etc etc.

Image: Public Domain via US Department of Defense and Gage Skidmore/Flickr via CC 2.0