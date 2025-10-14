Trump criticized Time cover photo, calling it super bad

Trump took to Truth Social to blast Time magazine's latest cover photo, calling it "may be the Worst of All Time." The complaint came as he returned from the Middle East, where he brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that freed Israeli hostages.

The November 10 issue praised Trump's "triumph" in facilitating the deal, which Time said "may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term." But the president focused on the unflattering upward-angle shot that showed the inside of his nostril, made his hair appear to float above his head, and gave his neck equal prominence to his face. "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one," Trump wrote. "Really weird!"

Time, which named Trump Person of the Year in both 2016 and 2024, did not respond to requests for comment. The photo dispute fits a pattern: Trump's clubs once displayed a fake 2009 Time cover featuring himself, and he recently pressured Colorado to replace a state Capitol portrait he deemed distorted. As Trump wrote in his post: "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"