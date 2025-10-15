U.S. taxpayers forced to pay $51 million to fund commercials praising Trump

The Department of Homeland Security has spent at least $51 million this year on advertisements promoting Trump's immigration policies, according to AdImpact. The campaign features Secretary Kristi Noem in direct-to-camera videos urging undocumented immigrants to leave the country voluntarily.

The ads are part of a $200 million contract awarded to People Who Think and Safe America Media, companies with ties to Trump's political operations. DHS bypassed the standard bidding process in February, citing "unusual and compelling urgency." Three of the advertisements say "Thank you, President Donald J. Trump for securing our border and putting America first," while another delivers Trump's message: "Leave now…"

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the campaign to Axios, saying "this isn't a political ad—this is a public service announcement urging illegal aliens to leave." However, "President Trump" is the most mentioned phrase across all advertisements. The ads target Spanish speakers and users interested in Mexican culture, though they air in English with Spanish subtitles. Fox News Channel has hosted about $9 million of the content, while digital ads focus on California and Texas. Safe America Media formed its LLC days before winning the contract.

