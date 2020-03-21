Are you out of toilet paper? Blame these two.

A couple of people in Florida allegedly cleaned out a dollar store of toilet paper and paper towels. Maybe they have a big family at home.

Save over 20% on Living DNA one of the most advanced DNA test kits around For many, the results of a basic DNA test done by one of the major genealogy companies will satisfy their curiosity. Those findings give users the chance to see where they’re from, maybe discover basic health markers they should know and possibly learn about a 4th or 5th cousin or two. And that’s usually as […] READ THE REST

While you’re stuck at home, here are a few ways to remain a rock star on the job If you’ve recently faced a major shift in where you work — as in, from an actual office to your home — you’re probably in need of a little assistance to help you navigate that transition more smoothly. Or, maybe you’ve always worked from home, and now the rest of the world is catching up […] READ THE REST