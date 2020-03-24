/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 3:08 pm Tue Mar 24, 2020

Priest in Italy accidentally leaves on camera's filters during online service, hilarity ensues

An unidentified priest in Italy didn't let the coronavirus situation stop him from doing mass. He simply live-streamed the service instead. Amusingly though, he left on his camera's filters which overlayed a space helmet, some glitter, dumbbells (?), and a Walter White hat and sunglasses get-up onto his otherwise serious broadcast.

Twitter user Gavin Shoebridge shared the footage:

screengrab via Gavin Shoebridge/Twitter