An eerily beautiful drone video of San Francisco shut down

Dan Denegre (Space Race Studio) used his DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone to shoot this eerie yet beautiful video of San Francisco on pause. The soundtrack is "La Guitarra Triste" by Cast of Characters.
"Thankfully few people are outside (I wasn't even close to a person), but seeing the shops boarded up is tough to see," Denegre writes. "I made sure the drone wasn't a nuisance to anyone while shooting this short documentary of this...very weird time in San Francisco."
photo by Julian Mark Restaurants and boutiques in San Francisco’s Mission District — a vibrant neighborhood at the heart of the City’s struggle with gentrification and inequality — are boarding up their windows apparently in fear of riots or robberies. The businesses are closed until at least April 7 due to the “shelter in place” […]
Baycon is a large, regional science fiction convention that's been serving the Bay Area for 38 years; I attended several times when I lived in San Francisco and this year I was tickled to be invited to attend as Author Guest of Honor. The event is May 22-25 (Memorial Day Weekend) at the San Mateo […]
A housing development project hopes to put people underground in the cavernous depths of San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood. SFGate reports: Developer Chris Elsey of Elsey Partners in Manhattan, Kansas, has plans to build two apartment buildings in San Francisco’s Mission District that would each include two basement-level floors with 88 so-called “sleeping pods,” measuring about […]
