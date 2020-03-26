'Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife's life,' man tells coronavirus-fighting nurses

Had to share... taken at Morristown Medical Center near my hometown in New Jersey. There is still so much love and strength out there. This gratitude is BIG Jersey energy. 😭😍💛 @NJGov@GovMurphypic.twitter.com/aZlxmkoMac
Personal Protective Equipment (#PPE) needed. There is a great demand for: N95 Masks and Similar, Eye Protectors, Sterile Gowns, Surgical Gloves, Regular Masks. If you or someone you know have PPE to donate, email COVIDDonations@atlantichealth.org. #Covid19https://t.co/VdYmDuUDPRpic.twitter.com/buYCQ5fKvQ
British inventor James Dyson announced that his company has spent the last week designing a new ventilator for COVID-19 patients and will ship 10,000 of them early next month to support the UK’s National Health Service. He’s also donating 5,000 more of them to international initiatives. From CNN: Dyson said the company had designed and […]
The complete abandonment of any leadership whatsoever. That’s what we are witnessing in Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic that is now killing Americans at an exponentially increasing rate. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Donald Trump told state governors on an emergency pandemic conference call. Yes. He said […]
