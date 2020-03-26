/ Xeni Jardin / 1:41 pm Thu Mar 26, 2020

'Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife's life,' man tells coronavirus-fighting nurses

“All the feels,” said the New Jersey nurse who snapped this photograph.
“I love my job!”

Nurse Allison Swendsen said this man knew he was not allowed to enter the emergency room at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

But he still wanted to show his gratitude to the medical workers who were saving his wife from coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

[PHOTO courtesy @allie211]