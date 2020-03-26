'Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife's life,' man tells coronavirus-fighting nurses

“All the feels,” said the New Jersey nurse who snapped this photograph.

“I love my job!”

Nurse Allison Swendsen said this man knew he was not allowed to enter the emergency room at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

But he still wanted to show his gratitude to the medical workers who were saving his wife from coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

I did- I cried with him through the window — Allison S. (@allie211) March 26, 2020

Nurse Allison Swendsen said this man knew he couldn't come inside the ER at Morristown Medical Center but he still wanted to show gratitude to the staff for saving his wife's life. https://t.co/8ITEh4TsaF pic.twitter.com/0Sb0px8kSl — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 26, 2020

Had to share... taken at Morristown Medical Center near my hometown in New Jersey. There is still so much love and strength out there. This gratitude is BIG Jersey energy. 😭😍💛 @NJGov @GovMurphy pic.twitter.com/aZlxmkoMac — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) March 25, 2020

Personal Protective Equipment (#PPE) needed. There is a great demand for: N95 Masks and Similar, Eye Protectors, Sterile Gowns, Surgical Gloves, Regular Masks. If you or someone you know have PPE to donate, email COVIDDonations@atlantichealth.org. #Covid19https://t.co/VdYmDuUDPR pic.twitter.com/buYCQ5fKvQ — Atlantic Health (@AtlanticHealth) March 21, 2020

[PHOTO courtesy @allie211]