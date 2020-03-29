Doctor on the front lines in NYC shares his thoughts to his family and friends

Dr. David Price of Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City shares information in a March 22 Zoom call with his family and friends on empowering and protecting them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As with any information coming out during this crisis, consume at your own risk and know that the situation and advice may change as knowledge of the virus and conditions on the group change.
I found this nearly one hour video to be extremely informative, level-headed, and moving.
The bottom line of the video is what we've been hearing since the beginning: Keep your hands clean, don't touch what other people touch (out of an abundance of caution), and don't touch your face.
He suggests wearing a mask if you go out, any mask, not to prevent exposure, but to remind you to keep your hands off your face!
