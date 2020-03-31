Fantastic short film of overlapping stock footage

The Quaranzine, a collaborative Instagram zine documenting life and thoughts during COVID-19 More wonderful art creation in the face of the fear and fuckery of COVID-19. View this post on Instagram March 30 / @louiegilot A post shared by The Quaranzine (@the_quaranzine) on Mar 30, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT View this post on Instagram March 29 / @sarahmirk A post shared by The Quaranzine (@the_quaranzine) on Mar […] READ THE REST

Van Gogh swiped last night during museum smash-and-grab Last night some asshole smashed a glass door at the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam and stole Vincent van Gogh’s oil painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884.” The museum has been closed due to COVID-19. From the Associated Press: The value of the (10″ x 22″) work, which was on loan from […] READ THE REST

Artist Audrey Kawasaki made a coloring page for kids and adults Artist Audrey Kawasaki made this cute coloring page that you can print out and color. View this post on Instagram For all the kids (and adults) staying safe at home, I made a coloring page for you! . You can save/download a hi-res from audreykawasaki.blogspot.com Link is in my bio. . If you […] READ THE REST

