Tokyo records highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day

[CDC] [CDC]

Pressure for lockdown in Japan is building, as Tokyo recorded the most coronavirus cases in a single day.

Japan’s capital recorded more than 70 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its highest total in a single day yet. Japan's prime minister is under increasing pressure to order a lockdown.

NEW: Pressure builds for a Tokyo lockdown. The governor of Japan’s capital Yuriko Koike has urged PM Shinzo Abe to decide on an emergency #coronavirus declaration, reports @NHKWORLD_News. She says Tokyo is on the brink. @CBSNews is here. 🇯🇵 #COVID19 https://t.co/bZvJsK3yPp — Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) March 31, 2020

From Reuters:

Domestic cases topped 2,000, and public broadcaster NHK said 78 cases in Tokyo took its tally of infections past 500. “This is the greatest increase up to now and is certainly of high concern, and I’m worried about what tomorrow’s figures might show,” said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. A government spokesman said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told cabinet members he and his second-in-command, Taro Aso, would no longer attend the same meetings to protect the leadership from infection. But the two were later shown at the same gathering - although wearing masks and sitting apart.

More at Reuters.

Latest from Japan and beyond on the #coronavirus outbreak * Tokyo reports a record daily increase of 78 new infections * Japan advises against travel to some 50 nations including U.S., China ↓For more #CoronavirusUpdates↓https://t.co/trk88RcbvN pic.twitter.com/1MkT51eGS8 — Kyodo News | Japan (@kyodo_english) March 31, 2020

The death of iconic comedian #ShimuraKen has led to messages of grief and an increased sense of urgency surrounding the #coronavirus. For many people, particularly the young, his death is the first sign that this is a very real crisis.#COVID19 #Japanhttps://t.co/knQwUIJmpK — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) March 31, 2020

The iconic Japanese comedian died on Sunday from severe pneumonia caused by the #coronavirus. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans around Japan and his former colleagues in The Drifters comedy troupe. #Japan #ShimuraKen #COVID19https://t.co/xL7cGe4AoR pic.twitter.com/dVS10TAsSA — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) March 31, 2020