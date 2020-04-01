/ Rob Beschizza / 7:41 am Wed Apr 1, 2020

Every movie, starring Godzilla

Sean Kaen, @oddnmacabre on Twitter, posed the challenge 'let’s make some Godzilla movies!" and the results are unusually amusing due to the one rule: replace 1 word in any movie title with "Godzilla".

Heather offers "Extremely Loud And Incredibly Godzilla."

I know I'll never get to watch "Remains of the Godzilla", but there'll always be the whale on Florence beach. And then I can found the Dead Godzillas Society.