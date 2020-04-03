/ Carla Sinclair / 9:02 am Fri Apr 3, 2020

Bus driver furious with woman who coughed on his bus, then died yesterday from coronavirus

On March 21, Detroit bus driver Jason Hargrove, 50, posted this video on Facebook. He was frustrated that a woman had openly coughed on his bus without thinking about others. "I ain't blaming nobody, nobody but the woman who did this shit," he said. "For us to get through this and over this, y'all need to take this shit seriously...there's folks dying from this, listen, there's folks dying out here 'cause of this shit."

Sadly, four days later Hargrove came down with the coronavirus, and then died from it yesterday.

From The Washington Post:

In between shifts last month, Hargrove, a city bus driver with the Detroit Department of Transportation, recounted in an obscenity-laden Facebook video how a woman onboard had just coughed in front of him and other passengers, even as the novel coronavirus continued to spread across the United States.

“We out here as public workers, doing our job, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families,” he said on March 21, “but for you to get on the bus and stand on the bus and cough several times without covering up your mouth, and you know we’re in the middle of a pandemic, that lets me know that some folks don’t care.”

On Thursday, the head of the Detroit bus drivers’ union announced that Hargrove had died of covid-19 on Wednesday. Glenn Tolbert, the head of the union, told the Detroit News that Hargrove started to feel ill on March 25, four days after the incident with the coughing passenger. A week later, he was dead.