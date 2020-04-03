Bus driver furious with woman who coughed on his bus, then died yesterday from coronavirus

On March 21, Detroit bus driver Jason Hargrove, 50, posted this video on Facebook. He was frustrated that a woman had openly coughed on his bus without thinking about others. "I ain't blaming nobody, nobody but the woman who did this shit," he said. "For us to get through this and over this, y'all need to take this shit seriously...there's folks dying from this, listen, there's folks dying out here 'cause of this shit."

Sadly, four days later Hargrove came down with the coronavirus, and then died from it yesterday.

From The Washington Post: