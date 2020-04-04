almighty Opp Instagram Livestream at 9pm PST tonight

This comes late but if you catch it you will be glad you did.

Watch Kenny Rogers perform "The Gambler" on The Muppet Show On October 18, 1979, Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday, performed “The Gambler” on The Muppet Show. See the human hands on those muppets? This was one of the rare instances in which “the puppeteer lends his/her body parts,” according to the Muppet Wiki. READ THE REST

Watch the Cookie Monster's first appearance, in a 1967 IBM training film Jim Henson’s “The Coffee Break Machine” (1967), a skit in an IBM training film, was the first appearance of a proto-Cookie Monster, then green, who evolved from a puppet named the Wheel-Stealer. (A slightly different version of the clip appeared on the Ed Sullivan show that same year.) From the Muppet Wiki: A proto-Cookie Monster […] READ THE REST

Learn to play the piano, but not in that horrible after-school way you’re thinking Whether it was Bach or Chopin, Ray Charles or Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Alicia Keys or Norah Jones, there was someone whose mastery on the piano made you think, wow, I wish I knew how to do that. It’s a singular, almost timeless skill — and if you love music, there’s no […] READ THE REST

These weighted blankets will help soothe those frayed nerves With everything happening now, even the most jaded among us are bound to feel some pangs of anxiety now and again. It’s a crazy time. When we crawl into bed each night, it’s common for our brains to go into overdrive and start thinking — and worrying — about what’s going on and what’s to […] READ THE REST