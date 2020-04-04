almighty Opp Instagram Livestream at 9pm PST tonight

This comes late but if you catch it you will be glad you did.
almighty Opp is livestreaming a special extra installment of their usual once monthly amazing, absurdist puppet ritual.
jeffrey can help us all hold it together.
On October 18, 1979, Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday, performed “The Gambler” on The Muppet Show. See the human hands on those muppets? This was one of the rare instances in which “the puppeteer lends his/her body parts,” according to the Muppet Wiki.
Jim Henson’s “The Coffee Break Machine” (1967), a skit in an IBM training film, was the first appearance of a proto-Cookie Monster, then green, who evolved from a puppet named the Wheel-Stealer. (A slightly different version of the clip appeared on the Ed Sullivan show that same year.) From the Muppet Wiki: A proto-Cookie Monster […]
Judith Hope is a UK-based puppeteer who has created maneuverable art for theatre, festivals, parades, and more.
